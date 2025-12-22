Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

ANKARA

Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.

The figure marks a slight 0.03 percent increase compared with the same period last year. When including Turkish citizens residing abroad, total visits reached 58.48 million.

Russians made up the largest group of foreign visitors, with 6.7 million arrivals in the first 11 months of 2025, reflecting a 2.7 percent annual rise. Germany followed with 6.5 million tourists, up 1.8 percent, while arrivals from the United Kingdom declined 3.8 percent to 4.17 million. Türkiye also hosted 2.8 million Iranians, down 7.5 percent year-on-year, and 2.55 million Bulgarians, a decrease of 5 percent.

Tourism from Latin America showed notable growth. Arrivals from Argentina surged 31 percent to more than 71,000, while visitors from Colombia rose 24 percent to over 83,000. Chilean arrivals jumped 37 percent to around 33,000, and Venezuelan visitors increased 11 percent to 28,200.

Istanbul remained the country’s top destination, attracting 17.5 million visitors, followed by Antalya, the Mediterranean tourism hub, with 15.75 million.

In November alone, foreign tourist arrivals rose 2.6 percent year-on-year to 2.8 million, showed the ministry data.