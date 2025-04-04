Bahçeli makes first public appearance in two months

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli made his first public appearance in two months on April 4, visiting the grave of party founder Alparslan Türkeş on the anniversary of his death.

Bahçeli, 77, had been absent from the public eye since undergoing a heart valve operation on Feb. 4. He was discharged from the hospital on Feb. 14 but remained relatively private, limiting his activities to phone conversations with political figures and public personalities.

His last public engagement was on Jan. 28, when he addressed MHP lawmakers in parliament. His return to the public stage came 66 days later, with photos shared by the MHP showing him visiting Türkeş's grave in Ankara around 2 p.m.

Earlier in the day, a separate delegation led by MHP deputy leader Semih Yalçın visited the site. Bahçeli did not join that morning event but later participated in the afternoon ceremony.

Following his visit, Bahçeli inaugurated the new building of the Alparslan Türkeş Political Academy Foundation before heading to party headquarters.

Media reports say Bahçeli may address a parliamentary group meeting on April 8, depending on medical approval.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Bahçeli's ally, said the MHP leader told him his health was “good." Erdoğan also paid tribute to Türkeş during his remarks outside a mosque following Friday prayers.

"We have been and will be with our elders who have benefited this country," he said.