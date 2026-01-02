Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

YALOVA
The family of one of the ISIL terrorists killed in a recent clash in the northwestern province of Yalova has refused to receive his body, as authorities continue to investigate why the group chose the small city as a base of operations.

Three police officers were killed on Dec. 29, 2025, during an operation targeting an ISIL cell in Yalova’s Elmalı district, where six militants were also shot dead after they opened fire on security forces.

The house was later determined to have been used as a local hub for the group, with women and children also found inside and rescued after the raid.

The body of terrorist Zafer Umutlu remains unclaimed, Turkish media reported on Jan. 2.

His uncle, Metin Umutlu, said the family would not take responsibility for the funeral. “Neither I nor my family will accept this body. If you fire bullets at my state and my police, I will not take your funeral,” he said.

He added that the family had reported their suspicions to police three days before the operation, fearing Umutlu might stage an attack on New Year’s Eve.

Following the clash, security forces detained more than 500 suspects in nationwide operations, saying many of them were planning attacks particularly targeting non-Muslims during New Year’s celebrations.

The presence of ISIL cells in Yalova, a relatively small province neighboring Istanbul, has drawn attention.

Security experts told the media that the city’s strategic location — surrounded by major urban centers such as Istanbul, Bursa, Kocaeli and Sakarya — along with its road and sea transport links, makes it an attractive hideout and transit point for illegal networks.

Its forested and mountainous terrain is also seen as favorable for training and concealment.

Seasonal population increases, tourism facilities and short-term rental properties further reduce the likelihood of detection, making Yalova a convenient base for militants seeking to blend in, experts said.

Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes
