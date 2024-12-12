Türkiye steps up anti-terror measures in post-Assad Syria

ANKARA

Defense Ministry's press and public relations advisor, Zeki Aktürk.

Defense officials have said Türkiye is taking robust measures against terrorist groups attempting to exploit the situation in Syria following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

"Preventive and destructive measures are being taken against terrorist groups that pose a threat to the security of Syria and our region," the Defense Ministry's press and public relations advisor, Zeki Aktürk, told reporters in Ankara on Dec. 12.

Aktürk's remarks came after a swift offensive unseated Assad over the weekend, marking a major shift in the conflict that has gripped Syria for more than a decade.

"Türkiye, which has stood by the Syrian people since the beginning, remains committed to supporting Syria’s territorial integrity, political unity, security and stability," Aktürk said. "We will not allow terrorist elements to exploit regional uncertainty to undermine Syria’s sovereignty and unity."

Aktürk also urged other actors in the region to act "carefully and responsibly" during the ongoing transition.

The offensive of opposition forces, which took just 10 days to sweep across Syria and take the capital Damascus, stunned the world and brought an end to more than a half a century of rule by the Assad clan.

Led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the anti-regime forces appointed an interim prime minister on Dec. 10 to lead the country until March.

Meanwhile, defense sources accused certain parties of creating a "protective umbrella for PKK and YPG to bolster the perception of a continuing threat from ISIL."

"We have consistently stated that one terrorist organization cannot be eliminated by relying on another," the sources said. "Our determination to prevent terrorist organizations, particularly PKK and YPG, from taking advantage of the situation in Syria is unwavering."

PKK is listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian wing.

Officials also confirmed that the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) had cleared the Syrian town of Manbij of YPG elements.

"This operation aligns with the ongoing efforts of the SNA to safeguard Syria's territorial integrity, ensure political unity and counter destabilizing terrorist activities," the sources said. "It also enhances Türkiye's border security and reduces the terrorist threat to our nation."

Additionally, the sources reiterated Türkiye's commitment to facilitating the "voluntary, safe and respectful" return of Syrian refugees currently residing in the country.