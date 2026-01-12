Minister says indoor smoking bans set for update

ANKARA

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu has announced that a legislative work to expand smoking bans in enclosed spaces is nearing completion.

"With this study, we will essentially make the fight against tobacco addiction much more effective," Memişoğlu told the state-run Anadolu Agency in remarks published on Jan. 12.

The minister said he expects the new regulations to reach the parliament’s agenda soon. While specific details were not disclosed, Memişoğlu noted that the plan involves making smoking cessation clinics and field-based mobile teams more active across the country.

"We are moving towards a policy where we aim to create this culture and awareness together with society and keep people healthy," he said. "We aim for everyone to support this policy together so that everyone gives up behaviors or habits that harm their health. We need to put tobacco and other habits aside."

Türkiye has historically maintained some of the region's strictest tobacco controls. A 2008 law banned smoking in all enclosed spaces except private residences, making the country the third in Europe to adopt comprehensive smoke-free zones by 2009. The ban was extended to include private vehicles in 2013, and standardized plain packaging for all tobacco products became mandatory in 2020.

Despite the measures, tobacco use remains high. More than a quarter of the Turkish population smokes — a rate that exceeds every European Union nation except for Greece and Bulgaria.

Under current laws, individuals caught smoking in restricted areas face fines, while establishment owners who fail to enforce the ban are subject to steeper penalties. The country also bans the manufacture and commercial import of e-cigarettes, as well as tobacco advertising. TV programs often blur out cigarettes in scenes where characters are smoking to comply with strict broadcasting regulations.

"To stay away from habits and addictions that harm our health, we are especially working on good legislation regarding tobacco," Memişoğlu said. "We will announce it to the public after we complete it."

Moreover, the minister signaled a broader public health push. He confirmed a separate study on sugar consumption is underway in coordination with the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

To combat rising obesity rates, Memişoğlu said the government intends to use family physicians and "healthy life centers" to encourage exercise and proper nutrition.

"We all need to give up these habits together," he said. "We need to adopt correct, proper and healthy habits."