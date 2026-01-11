Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

ISTANBUL

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

Fenerbahçe dominated the "Intercontinental Derby" at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium, capturing the trophy for the fourth time in club history. The victory represents the first title for Sadettin Saran since his election as club president in September.

Fenerbahçe pressed early, nearly taking the lead in the fourth minute when Galatasaray goalkeeper Günay Güvenç denied Colombian striker Jhon Duran from close range.

The breakthrough came in the 28th minute. After winning possession in the midfield, Guendouzi fired a powerful low shot from outside the box that beat Güvenç.

Fenerbahçe doubled its lead early in the second half. In the 48th minute, a corner kick was flicked toward the near post, where Jayden Oosterwolde converted a volley with his back to the goal.

"I am very proud," said Guendouzi, who was named man of the match. "We showed great character. We attacked and defended together. This is just the beginning; I want to win more trophies with this team."

The match featured the culmination of the tournament's new four-team format. Fenerbahçe reached the final by defeating Samsunspor 2-0 in the semifinals, while Galatasaray advanced with a 4-1 win over Trabzonspor.

Galatasaray struggled to find a clinical finish, though Güvenç kept the scoreline respectable. In the 75th minute, he denied Talisca in a one-on-one situation following a quick one-two pass.

Fenerbahçe manager Domenico Tedesco praised his squad's tactical discipline during the post-match press conference.

"It was a tough, high-tempo match," Tedesco said. "We are happy to have won this trophy for our fans and our family. Having such support is vital."

The match was originally scheduled for 8:30 p.m. but was moved to 6:45 p.m. due to warnings of rain and high winds in Istanbul. The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) cited safety concerns for the adjustment.

The Atatürk Olympic Stadium, which underwent renovations ahead of the 2023 Champions League final to increase its capacity to 76,000, has historically faced criticism for how its architecture interacts with the heavy winds in the Başakşehir district.

Fenerbahçe previously won the Super Cup in 2007, 2009 and 2014. Following the trophy ceremony, players celebrated with fans in the stands, continuing a tradition that dates back to the tournament's inception in 2006.

Despite the loss, Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk remained defiant regarding the domestic campaign.

"Nothing will change. We will be champions again," he said. "I trust my team and my club. We will celebrate at the end of the season."

The final took place during the Süper Lig’s mid-season break. Galatasaray currently leads the league with 42 points, three ahead of the undefeated Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahçe midfielder İsmail Yüksek hopes the trophy provides an edge for the second half of the season.

"We won the first cup of the new year," Yüksek said. "Hopefully, today will be the beginning of many good days."

Fenerbahçe returns to league play on Jan. 18 at Alanyaspor, while Galatasaray hosts Gaziantepspor on Jan. 17.