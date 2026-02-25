Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut

BURIRAM, Thailand

Prima Pramac Yamaha's Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu puts his helmet on in the garage during the first day of the 2026 MotoGP pre-season test at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram on Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the Turkish standout who has dominated World Superbike racing, is set to make his highly anticipated MotoGP debut this weekend at the Thailand Grand Prix.

The 2021 and 2024 World Superbike champion arrives at the Chang International Circuit facing the steep learning curve of prototype machinery after years of mastering production-based bikes. While expectations from fans are sky-high, Razgatlıoğlu is maintaining a pragmatic outlook on the challenge ahead.

"A difficult process awaits me in my first year in MotoGP," Razgatlıoğlu told reporters in Istanbul earlier this month.

"I am trying to do my best. I think everything will be different after four or five races because when I adapt, we will manage everything with more control."

The transition from Superbike (WorldSBK) to MotoGP is notoriously difficult due to the increased stiffness of the chassis, carbon brakes and more sophisticated electronics. Razgatlıoğlu noted that during recent sessions, his team is still searching for the optimal setup.

"Right now in tests, we are trying many different things to make it better," he said. "We haven't found our clear path yet. We will improve this over time. I hope we progress as we want."

For Razgatlıoğlu, the move represents the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition. Known for his aggressive braking style, the Turkish rider has long been linked to the premier class, though the timing and the right manufacturer seat remained points of contention for several seasons.

"Riding a MotoGP bike is a completely different feeling. Everyone's childhood dream is to ride a MotoGP bike," Razgatlıoğlu said. "The first sensation is the speed of that bike when you hit the straight. It is a much faster motorcycle compared to a Superbike. I can say this affects a person more."

Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, Razgatlıoğlu remains focused on the competitive results that have defined his career in WorldSBK.

"I am very happy with my current position, but for me, success is always number one," he said. "I think I will enjoy it more when success comes, hopefully."

Practice sessions begin on Feb. 27, with Razgatlıoğlu looking to refine his pace ahead of March 1’s full-length race, when defending champion Marc Marquez launches his bid for a record-equaling eighth world title.

The Spaniard capped a remarkable comeback from injury last year, winning his first championship since 2019 after a grueling struggle that almost forced him to hang up his helmet.

"We must fight for the title one more time," Marquez told reporters in pre-season testing in Malaysia. "We have the pressure. I mean, if you're in the Ducati Lenovo team, then you must fight for the championship, and that is what we will try to do."