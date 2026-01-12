Erciyes Ski Resort targets 3 million visitors this season

KAYSERİ
Erciyes Ski Resort, one of Türkiye’s leading winter tourism destinations, has set its sights on welcoming 3 million visitors this season, following a strong start with 550,000 domestic and international guests in the first 20 days since the official opening on Dec. 20.

Located in the province of Kayseri, in the heart of Central Anatolia, and managed by Erciyes A.Ş. under the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, the resort continues to attract large crowds with its extensive facilities and growing international connections.

Zafer Akşehirlioğlu, chairman of Erciyes A.Ş., expressed confidence in reaching the target.

“International demand is also on the rise. Charter flights from Poland and the Czech Republic began in December, with three planes arriving in Kayseri each week throughout the season. Foreign guests currently account for around 30 percent of the resort’s skiers,” he said.

Erciyes Ski Resort, designed in the full Alpine model, offers 41 interconnected slopes spanning 12 kilometers, supported by 19 mechanical facilities and four entry points, according to Akşehirlioğlu.

“Considering that we will be hosting visitors throughout the 15-day semester break, I believe we will very comfortably reach our target number of visitors this season,” he said.

