Turkish, Uzbek FMs review bilateral ties over phone

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov to discuss bilateral relations and coordinate an upcoming diplomatic summit, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Jan. 12.

The discussion focused primarily on preparations for a meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council, a diplomatic body between the two nations scheduled for the near future.

The dialogue marks the latest step in a relationship that has seen rapid expansion since 2016. According to trade data, bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Uzbekistan surged from $1.2 billion in 2016 to $3.1 billion in 2023. Türkiye now serves as Uzbekistan’s fourth-largest trading partner, accounting for 5 percent of its total foreign trade.

Relations between the two countries are rooted in Türkiye's 1991 recognition of Uzbekistan’s independence following the dissolution of the Soviet Union — the first nation to do so. Since establishing the High-level council in June 2004, the two countries have signed a series of agreements to bolster cooperation in the defense industry, energy, transportation and counterterrorism.

The diplomatic thaw has also eased travel for citizens and business leaders. Following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s entry into office, Uzbekistan streamlined its visa process for Turkish nationals in 2017 before implementing a 30-day visa exemption in February 2018.

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
