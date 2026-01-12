Renowned Istanbul hotel faces partial demolition

ISTANBUL

Teams on Jan. 12 demolished some sections of Istanbul’s renowned Bebek Hotel over unauthorized constructions days after the police raided the businesses in a high-profile drug investigation.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry’s heritage preservation board previously issued a demolition order for structures found to be in violation of zoning regulations at the Bebek Hotel, located along the Bosphorus in Istanbul and long recognized by the public.

The hotel management filed an objection, which was upheld by the administrative court, resulting in a temporary suspension of the demolition order.

On Dec. 28, 2025, the hotel —where illegal constructions had been identified and subsequently sealed — was reportedly found to be operating without authorization for the certain structures.

After completion of the legal process, municipal teams acted in line with the council’s decision, arriving at Bebek Hotel in the Beşiktaş district early in the morning to carry out the demolition.

Work was carried out to remove the rooftop terrace and winter garden areas. Roof profiles covering the balcony in the VIP section were also demolished. Unauthorized extensions on the building’s front façade and rooftop were removed.

In Istanbul, additional constructions in neighborhoods along the Bosphorus are under scrutiny. To prevent unauthorized alterations that would disrupt the city’s skyline, new structures are prohibited and existing buildings are restricted from adding extensions or other modifications.

The demolition efforts came days after searches at the hotel, in which narcotics and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

In connection with the investigation, the hotel owner and manager were arrested.

The hotel owner reportedly acknowledged that the hotel had continued operating for “private clients.”

Türkiye has been rocked for weeks by a drug investigation encompassing news anchors, actors and singers, with dozens of individuals undergoing separate drug tests over the course of multiple operations.