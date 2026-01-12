Hefty sentences sought over İzmir police station attack

IZMIR

Prosecutors in the western province of İzmir seek four aggravated life sentences and up to 261 years in prison for the suspects in the armed attack on a police station that killed three officers in September 2025, according to the indictment.

The attack took place on Sept. 8, 2025, when a 16-year-old high school student opened fire on the police station with a shotgun, killing three officers in İzmir’s Balçova district.

Seven people, including the attacker and his parents, were jailed pending trial.

According to the indictment completed on Jan. 12, the teenager joined the ISIL terrorist organization, “fully embraced its ideology and attempted to spread its views among his friends.”

He refused to attend school, received weapons training in line with ISIL’s ideology and was given direct orders to carry out a terrorist attack, the indictment said.

A video of the assault showed the wounded teenager shouting “God is Great” while lying on the pavement as police tried to subdue him.

The suspect used a pump-action shotgun he had obtained from his father.

The case file of the attacker was separated and sent to a juvenile high criminal court, while the indictment concerning the other suspects was submitted to a regular high criminal court.

ISIL has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Türkiye, including the Istanbul nightclub shooting on New Year’s Day in 2017, which killed 39 people.

Türkiye has intensified intelligence and counterterrorism operations in recent years against ISIL networks operating both domestically and abroad.

In a separate incident in late 2025, ISIL terrorists in the northwestern province of Yalova engaged in a clash with police during an operation, killing three police officers.

The presence of ISIL cells in Yalova, a relatively small province neighboring Istanbul, has drawn significant attention.

Security experts told the media that the city’s strategic location — surrounded by major urban centers such as Istanbul, Bursa, Kocaeli and Sakarya — along with its road and sea transport links, makes it an attractive hideout and transit point for illegal networks.

Following both attacks, hundreds of ISIL suspects were detained across the country in nationwide security sweeps.