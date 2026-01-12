20 detained in Land Forces bid rigging probe

ANKARA

Authorities in the capital Ankara on Jan. 12 detained 20 suspects linked to allegations of tampering with tenders in the Turkish Land Forces Command, the media reports have announced.

The investigation was launched following claims that certain military personnel colluded with company owners and officials to secure personal benefits in the military cargo and passenger transport tenders, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said as quoted by the media.

Prosecutors reviewed 18 separate tenders as part of the probe.

Preliminary findings indicated that between 2019 and 2024, these tenders caused the public sector losses exceeding 23 million Turkish Liras (approximately $534,000).

Of the 20 individuals detained, six are serving military personnel, while the remaining 14 include company owners and signatories acting on behalf of the companies, the office noted.

Authorities continue efforts to apprehend one remaining civilian suspect. Those detained face charges of manipulating contract execution and bribery.