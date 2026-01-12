Turkish Orthodox Community breaks ties with Patriarchate

Turkish Orthodox Community breaks ties with Patriarchate

ISTANBUL
Turkish Orthodox Community breaks ties with Patriarchate

The Turkish Orthodox Community has announced that it has severed ties with the Autocephalous Turkish Orthodox Patriarchate, the highest authority for Turkish-origin Orthodox Christians in the country, citing unresolved disagreements with the current church administration.

In a written statement, the group said the split stemmed from “fundamental differences in principles,” without providing further details.

It emphasized that the community would continue its activities independently.

The statement noted that over the past two years, the group has worked to promote Turkish Orthodoxy and the legacy of Papa Eftim, the founder of the Turkish Orthodox Patriarchate.

The community said its mission has been to keep national consciousness alert against what it described as external threats targeting the country under the guise of Christianity, adding that Turkish Orthodoxy has been brought to wider public attention in a country where Christianity is not taboo.

Stressing that a clear rupture has now emerged between the community and the patriarchate, the statement reaffirmed its “unwavering loyalty” to the legacies of both Papa Eftim and Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

It also called on the public to support its independent publishing and outreach activities aimed at preserving Turkish Orthodoxy.

A spokesperson for the patriarchate, however, said the group currently has no formal affiliation with the church.

The Turkish Orthodox Patriarchate earlier issued a statement criticizing a visit to İznik by Pope Leo XIV and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew, who controversially describes himself as “ecumenical.”

The patriarchate warned that the Vatican appearing alongside the Fener Patriarchate could lend further weight to claims of ecumenical status, which are rejected by Ankara and other Orthodox authorities in Türkiye.

Bartholomew presents himself as the spiritual leader of all Orthodox Christians worldwide, a status that Turkish Orthodox institutions and the Turkish state do not recognize.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

    Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

  2. Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

    Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

  3. At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

    At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

  4. Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

    Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

  5. CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

    CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage
Recommended
Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting
CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage
Bahçeli says SDF must follow PKK lead, dissolve

Bahçeli says SDF must follow PKK lead, dissolve
Erdoğan: Aleppo events historic opportunity for SDF integration deal

Erdoğan: Aleppo events 'historic opportunity' for SDF integration deal
More celebrities detained in expanding Istanbul drug probe

More celebrities detained in expanding Istanbul drug probe
Turkish businessman killed in armed clash during safari trip in Ethiopia

Turkish businessman killed in armed clash during safari trip in Ethiopia
Ancient cities in Antalya showcase rare endemic plants to visitors

Ancient cities in Antalya showcase rare endemic plants to visitors
WORLD Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s canceled talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown, telling Iranian citizens “help is on its way.”
ECONOMY Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Domestic investors’ equity holdings grew 32.1 percent year-on-year to 4.76 trillion Turkish Liras ($110 billion) last year, according to the “Financial Market Summary Data 2025” compiled by the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TSPB) from the Central Bank and the Central Securities Depository (MKK).  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿