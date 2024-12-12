Officials deny data leakage after highway transit app breach

ANKARA

Authorities from Türkiye's postal service PTT have dismissed the allegations of data leakage following the hacking of a nationwide highway system that offers quick transit on bridges and roads.

"Our security mechanisms were immediately activated upon detecting the incident, and the necessary operational and technological measures were implemented. This unlawful intrusion did not lead to any data loss or the exposure of user information to unauthorized parties," PTT's statement read, adding that the intervention was traced back to a foreign country.

It further stated that the legal process has been initiated regarding the matter in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

The statement followed the hacking of PTT’s High-Speed Toll System (HGS) on Dec. 10, which resulted in notifications containing offensive remarks being sent to app users.

Additionally, the hackers instructed app users to transfer cryptocurrency to specific accounts via the notifications, threatening to expose their personal information if they refused.