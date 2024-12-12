Officials deny data leakage after highway transit app breach

Officials deny data leakage after highway transit app breach

ANKARA
Officials deny data leakage after highway transit app breach

Authorities from Türkiye's postal service PTT have dismissed the allegations of data leakage following the hacking of a nationwide highway system that offers quick transit on bridges and roads.

"Our security mechanisms were immediately activated upon detecting the incident, and the necessary operational and technological measures were implemented. This unlawful intrusion did not lead to any data loss or the exposure of user information to unauthorized parties," PTT's statement read, adding that the intervention was traced back to a foreign country.

It further stated that the legal process has been initiated regarding the matter in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

The statement followed the hacking of PTT’s High-Speed Toll System (HGS) on Dec. 10, which resulted in notifications containing offensive remarks being sent to app users.

Additionally, the hackers instructed app users to transfer cryptocurrency to specific accounts via the notifications, threatening to expose their personal information if they refused.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

    Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

  2. Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

    Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

  3. Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

    Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

  4. EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

    EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

  5. Australia to force tech titans to pay for news

    Australia to force tech titans to pay for news
Recommended
Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken
Turkiyes intelligence chief visits Syrias capital Damascus

Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus
German arm exports to Türkiye hits highest level in 2 decades

German arm exports to Türkiye hits highest level in 2 decades
Erdoğan, Orban discuss regional conflicts, ties

Erdoğan, Orban discuss regional conflicts, ties
Özel: Türkiye should remain in Syria till stability ensured

Özel: Türkiye should remain in Syria till stability ensured
Türkiye steps up anti-terror measures in post-Assad Syria

Türkiye steps up anti-terror measures in post-Assad Syria
Illegal house near historic rock tomb in Antalya raises concerns

Illegal house near historic rock tomb in Antalya raises concerns
WORLD Russia will definitely respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will "definitely" respond to a Ukrainian attack on a southern airfield using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Türkiye has posted a current account surplus for the fifth month in a row in October, according to data from the Central Bank on Dec. 12.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿