Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry

DAMASCUS

Syria’s army will launch a limited military operation in Aleppo targeting the PKK/YPG terror group, following recent attacks on civilians, the country’s Information Ministry said on Jan. 7.

“In response to the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) ongoing attacks on civilian residential areas, main roads and security forces, the Syrian Arab Army will launch a limited military operation in Aleppo," the ministry said.

The ministry said more than 20 civilians were killed and over 150 others wounded in attacks during the past month, while more than 25 soldiers were killed. The violence has also disrupted trade and daily life in the city, it noted.

It also said the operation will be carried out based on a local decision and at the request of the people of Aleppo, and that its aim is to halt ongoing artillery fire, sniper, and drone attacks, restore security, reopen the Aleppo–Azaz road, and protect civilians.

It pointed out that military activities will be conducted in line with international law, with a focus on evacuating civilians. The operation will target armed groups deemed responsible for the attacks, not the civilian population, it stated.

The PKK/YPG terror group is operating under the name of SDF in the country.

The developments came after the SDF renewed shelling of residential neighborhoods in Aleppo for the second day on Wednesday morning, a day after at least five people were killed and 16 others injured in a series of attacks by SDF in Aleppo on Tuesday.

The Syrian Civil Defense earlier said that it had evacuated 850 civilians from Aleppo as of 12.30 pm local time, citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions and shelling by the SDF.