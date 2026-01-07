New governors appointed to 19 provinces

ANKARA

Türkiye has appointed new governors to 19 of its 81 provinces, withdrawing seven governors from their posts without reassigning them, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette early on Jan. 7.

Under the decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the governors who were withdrawn without new assignments had been serving in the central provinces of Aksaray and Eskişehir, the northwestern provinces of Yalova and Düzce, the northern province of Trabzon, the eastern city of Iğdır and the western province of Denizli. Withdrawing a governor from active duty without reassignment is generally considered a demotion.

The decision regarding Yalova Governor Hülya Kaya comes in the wake of a Dec. 29, 2025, operation against an ISIL cell in the small city, which resulted in a deadly clash leaving three police officers dead.

The small city came under attention for harboring an ISIL network.

In addition, the postings of 12 other governors were changed, bringing the total number of provinces affected by the government-led administrative reshuffle to 19.

In Türkiye, governors are appointed by the central government, answerable to the state and generally occupy a higher hierarchical position than elected mayors.