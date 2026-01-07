Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump has "actively discussed" the purchase of Greenland from Denmark with his team, the White House said on Jan. 7, but refused to rule out possible military action.

"That's something that's currently being actively discussed by the president and his national security team," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing when asked about a possible U.S. offer to buy the self-governing territory.

Asked why Trump would not rule out military action against a fellow NATO member, Leavitt replied: "That's not something this president does. All options are always on the table for President Trump."