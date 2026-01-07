Erdoğan says 2026 will be ‘year of reform’ for Türkiye

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 7 declared 2026 a “year of reform” for Türkiye, pledging a sweeping legislative agenda to address social issues and economic stability.

“We will bring reforms that touch the lives of our people, ranging from protecting our children from digital threats to reviewing our social assistance system,” Erdoğan said at his Justice and Development Party's (AKP) weekly meeting in parliament.

The president said his government would strictly adhere to the new year’s budget, which was approved by parliament in late 2025 after intensive debates. He vowed to implement the fiscal plan “without compromise to achieve our economic goals.”

"Remember, 2026 will be a year of reform for our country," he said. "With the support of our parliament, we will hopefully implement the Century of Türkiye reform program."

Erdoğan’s remarks focused on a shifting global landscape, warning of a "ruthless battle" for resources.

“The global economy is rapidly being drawn into a new battle that will be fought over precious metals and is expected to be very painful. We are seeing a new and very aggressive competition for the acquisition of energy resources," he said.

"The Western world is losing, one by one, the arguments it has used for years to threaten other countries. We are in the midst of a ruthless battle for division, where those not around the table are put on the menu."

He characterized the current geopolitical climate as a "global storm," positioning his AKP and the ruling People's Alliance as the only "team capable of navigating the country to safety."

Citing recent data from the Court of Appeals, Erdoğan noted that the AKP maintains a membership of over 11.5 million people.

"Our doors are always open to anyone who wants to serve their country and nation. God willing, we will continue on our path with determination, strengthening ourselves... by closing ranks and sticking together," he said.

"May 2026 will bring blessings for all our MPs, our organization, our nation and humanity."

Reflecting on the previous year, Erdoğan claimed his administration shielded Türkiye from the fallout of regional conflicts.

"From the Russia-Ukraine war entering its fifth year to the genocide in Gaza, from the attacks on our neighbor Iran to the humanitarian disaster in Sudan... we have passed a very successful test in every area, both internally and externally," he added.

Upon leaving the meeting, Erdoğan addressed rumors circulating in the wake of the U.S. military raid in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.

When asked about claims that Maduro had been offered asylum in Türkiye prior to his capture, Erdoğan said, "There's no such thing. We haven't received any such news.”