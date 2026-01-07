Oman top diplomat due in Ankara for bilateral, regional talks

ANKARA

Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi will pay a one-day visit to Türkiye for talks with Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan on bilateral and regional developments, diplomatic sources have informed.

According to the sources, Fidan will repeat Türkiye’s wishes to increase the bilateral trade figure to $5 billion while appreciating the role Oman has been playing in the peaceful resolution of regional disputes.

He will reiterate Ankara’s continued support to the efforts of reaching a political solution on the basis of constitutional legitimacy in Yemen and wishes that a conference to be held in Riyadh will contribute to the stability of this country.

Fidan will also underline that Türkiye supports Yemen’s sovereignty and unity.

The two ministers will also review the recent developments in Gaza following the ceasefire, sources said. Fidan will stress that current level of humanitarian aid does not suffice to the needs of Gazans, including shelters, especially under the harsh winter conditions. He will repeat the need for international pressure on Israel for uninterrupted and adequate amounts of necessities to the civilians in the enclave.

They will also discuss efforts for the implementation of the second phase of the peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

The Turkish minister will also highlight Israel’s expansionist policies in the region and its recent decision to recognize Somaliland as another step taken to this end.

On Syria, Fidan will stress the need for the elimination of terrorism in Syria for the security of the entire region while emphasizing the importance of the protection of this country’s territorial integrity and political unity.