Illegal house near historic rock tomb in Antalya raises concerns

ANTALYA

The construction of a prefabricated house without authorization in front of an ancient rock tomb in the southern province of Antalya’s historic Demre district has sparked concerns among local authorities.

Fencing off an area just 10 meters from the historic tomb, the individual settled into the prefabricated house with his family, disregarding the growing concerns over the preservation of the ancient site.

Despite several notifications from the municipality to remove the house, no action has been taken so far, according to Demre Mayor Fahri Duran.

“We sent him the required notice multiple times, but he has yet to remove the structure. We want visitors to appreciate the sarcophagi in the surrounding area and highlight the rich heritage of our district,” Duran explained.

Stating that they can only proceed through written notifications, Duran expressed hope that the legislation and regulations would lead to the removal of the house as swiftly as possible.

In the past, treasure seekers have also caused damage to the thousands-of-years-old rock tomb in the historic district of Demre.

Due to its historical and cultural richness, the district draws millions of visitors each year, both domestic and international.

With a history spanning back to the 5th century B.C., the region, once under the rule of the Lycian Civilization and the Roman Empire, is rich in remarkable historical remnants.

However, the sarcophagi and rock tombs in the region are in a deteriorating state, with some even located within private house gardens.

One sarcophagus was found in a parking lot, surrounded by potted flowers and cluttered with discarded objects, while another was discovered amid olive trees.