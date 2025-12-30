Iran president urges government to heed economic protests

TEHRAN

Iran's president urged his government to listen to the "legitimate demands" of protesters, state media reported on Dec. 30, after demonstrations by shopkeepers in Tehran over economic hardship.

Shopkeepers in the capital shut their stores on Dec. 29, after Iran's embattled currency hit new lows on the unofficial market.

Photos from the Fars news agency had shown tear gas being used to disperse protesters but by Dec. 30 most shops and cafes in the city center were open and antiriot police were keeping watch on the main squares.

The U.S. dollar was trading at around 1.42 million rials when the shutdown began on Dec. 28, compared to 820,000 rials a year ago, and the rial strengthened only slightly by Dec. 30.

According to the Etemad newspaper, one trader who did not give his name, complained that officials had offered no support to storekeepers battling soaring import costs.

"They didn't even follow up on how the dollar price affected our lives," he complained.

"We had to decide to show our protest. With this dollar price, we can't even sell a phone case, and the officials don't care at all that our lives are run by selling mobile phones and accessories."

It was into this atmosphere, President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has less authority under Iran's system of government than Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, made his statement.

"I have asked the interior minister to listen to the legitimate demands of the protesters by engaging in dialogue with their representatives so that the government can do everything in its power to resolve the problems and act responsibly," he said in a social media post.

According to state television, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also called for "necessary measures focused on increasing people's purchasing power.”

"People's concerns and protests regarding livelihood problems must be responded to with full responsibility, and dialogue," he said.

Price fluctuations are paralyzing the sales of some imported goods, with both sellers and buyers preferring to postpone transactions until the outlook becomes clearer.