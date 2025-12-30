Iran president urges government to heed economic protests

Iran president urges government to heed economic protests

TEHRAN
Iran president urges government to heed economic protests

Iran's president urged his government to listen to the "legitimate demands" of protesters, state media reported on Dec. 30, after demonstrations by shopkeepers in Tehran over economic hardship.

Shopkeepers in the capital shut their stores on Dec. 29, after Iran's embattled currency hit new lows on the unofficial market.

Photos from the Fars news agency had shown tear gas being used to disperse protesters but by Dec. 30 most shops and cafes in the city center were open and antiriot police were keeping watch on the main squares.

The U.S. dollar was trading at around 1.42 million rials when the shutdown began on Dec. 28, compared to 820,000 rials a year ago, and the rial strengthened only slightly by Dec. 30.

According to the Etemad newspaper, one trader who did not give his name, complained that officials had offered no support to storekeepers battling soaring import costs.

"They didn't even follow up on how the dollar price affected our lives," he complained.

"We had to decide to show our protest. With this dollar price, we can't even sell a phone case, and the officials don't care at all that our lives are run by selling mobile phones and accessories."

It was into this atmosphere, President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has less authority under Iran's system of government than Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, made his statement.

"I have asked the interior minister to listen to the legitimate demands of the protesters by engaging in dialogue with their representatives so that the government can do everything in its power to resolve the problems and act responsibly," he said in a social media post.

According to state television, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also called for "necessary measures focused on increasing people's purchasing power.”

"People's concerns and protests regarding livelihood problems must be responded to with full responsibility, and dialogue," he said.

Price fluctuations are paralyzing the sales of some imported goods, with both sellers and buyers preferring to postpone transactions until the outlook becomes clearer.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye says it will back Syrian govt if SDF fails to integrate

Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate

    Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate

  2. Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test

    Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test

  3. CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

    CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

  4. Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

    Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

  5. Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

    Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO
Recommended
Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm
Global fragmentation fueling worlds crises: UN

Global 'fragmentation' fueling world's crises: UN
Thailand releases 18 Cambodian soldiers held since July

Thailand releases 18 Cambodian soldiers held since July
Train crash near Perus Machu Picchu kills one, injures 40

Train crash near Peru's Machu Picchu kills one, injures 40
World bids farewell to a year of truces and turmoil

World bids farewell to a year of truces and turmoil
UAE pulls remaining forces from Yemen

UAE pulls remaining forces from Yemen
Putin home attack claim aims to derail peace push: EU

Putin home attack claim 'aims to derail' peace push: EU
WORLD Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a critical juncture as Israel announced plans to suspend several international aid organizations starting in January, even as a coalition of ten nations warned of "catastrophic" conditions facing civilians this winter.  
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to be among worlds top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will be among the world’s top five airlines by 2033, when it reaches an aircraft fleet of 813 units, the airline's CEO has said.  
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿