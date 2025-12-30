Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

ANKARA
Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

Imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on Dec. 30 called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to honor an integration agreement with the country's new administration.

"The fundamental demand made in the agreement signed on March 10 between the SDF and the government in Damascus is for a democratic political model permitting [Syria's] peoples to govern together," Öcalan said in a message released by the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

Disputes over local autonomy and recent military skirmishes have cast doubt on whether the deal will take effect by its year-end deadline.

The jailed PKK leader called on Türkiye to help ensure the implementation of the deal.

"It is essential for Türkiye to play a role of facilitator, constructively and aimed at dialogue," he said. "This is crucial for both regional peace and to strengthen its own internal peace."

The appeal come amid an ongoing anti-terrorism campaign in Türkiye, where PKK agreed earlier this year to end its 40-year armed struggle at Öcalan’s urging. A Turkish parliamentary commission is currently working on the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative to codify the peace process.

The backbone of the U.S.-backed SDF is YPG, which Ankara views as a direct extension of PKK. "The implementation of the March 10 agreement will facilitate and accelerate the process," Öcalan said.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned the SDF not to become an "obstacle" to Syria's stability. For his part, SDF leader Mazloum Abdi said "all efforts" were being made to prevent the collapse of talks.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye says it will back Syrian govt if SDF fails to integrate

Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate

    Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate

  2. Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test

    Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test

  3. CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

    CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

  4. Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

    Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

  5. Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

    Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO
Recommended
Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm
Global fragmentation fueling worlds crises: UN

Global 'fragmentation' fueling world's crises: UN
Thailand releases 18 Cambodian soldiers held since July

Thailand releases 18 Cambodian soldiers held since July
Train crash near Perus Machu Picchu kills one, injures 40

Train crash near Peru's Machu Picchu kills one, injures 40
World bids farewell to a year of truces and turmoil

World bids farewell to a year of truces and turmoil
UAE pulls remaining forces from Yemen

UAE pulls remaining forces from Yemen
Putin home attack claim aims to derail peace push: EU

Putin home attack claim 'aims to derail' peace push: EU
WORLD Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a critical juncture as Israel announced plans to suspend several international aid organizations starting in January, even as a coalition of ten nations warned of "catastrophic" conditions facing civilians this winter.  
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to be among worlds top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will be among the world’s top five airlines by 2033, when it reaches an aircraft fleet of 813 units, the airline's CEO has said.  
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿