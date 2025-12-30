Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

ANKARA

Imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on Dec. 30 called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to honor an integration agreement with the country's new administration.

"The fundamental demand made in the agreement signed on March 10 between the SDF and the government in Damascus is for a democratic political model permitting [Syria's] peoples to govern together," Öcalan said in a message released by the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

Disputes over local autonomy and recent military skirmishes have cast doubt on whether the deal will take effect by its year-end deadline.

The jailed PKK leader called on Türkiye to help ensure the implementation of the deal.

"It is essential for Türkiye to play a role of facilitator, constructively and aimed at dialogue," he said. "This is crucial for both regional peace and to strengthen its own internal peace."

The appeal come amid an ongoing anti-terrorism campaign in Türkiye, where PKK agreed earlier this year to end its 40-year armed struggle at Öcalan’s urging. A Turkish parliamentary commission is currently working on the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative to codify the peace process.

The backbone of the U.S.-backed SDF is YPG, which Ankara views as a direct extension of PKK. "The implementation of the March 10 agreement will facilitate and accelerate the process," Öcalan said.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned the SDF not to become an "obstacle" to Syria's stability. For his part, SDF leader Mazloum Abdi said "all efforts" were being made to prevent the collapse of talks.