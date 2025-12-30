Türkiye captures over 350 ISIL terrorists as raids stepped up after Yalova clash

ISTANBUL

Turkish security forces on Dec. 30 intensified nationwide operations against the ISIL terrorist organization following the killing of three police officers during a counterterrorism raid in the northeastern province of Yalova, detaining 357 suspects across 21 provinces.

The operations were conducted in major cities including the capital Ankara, Istanbul, the southern province of Antalya and the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, with 110 suspects taken into custody in Istanbul alone.

Authorities said those detained in Istanbul were found to have links to the terrorists who clashed with police during the operation in Yalova on Dec. 29.

Investigations also revealed that some of the suspects were preparing attacks targeting New Year’s celebrations and religious sites.

Others were accused of organizing illegal religious study groups to recruit members for the terrorist organization.

Police confiscated long-range rifle scopes, air rifles, cartridges, as well as a sword, machete, dagger and knife.

The stepped-up operations came after ISIL terrorists clashed with police in Yalova on Dec. 29, leaving three police officers dead, with six militants also killed.

The shooting erupted in the Elmalık district as police stormed a village house where the militants were hiding. Special forces from the neighboring province of Bursa were dispatched to reinforce the raid.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the operation in Yalova was conducted “with great care,” as women and children were inside the residence. All five women and six children were safely evacuated. All of the militants killed were Turkish nationals, according to the minister.

A ceremony was held in the courtyard of the Yalova Police Department on Dec. 30 to honor the three officers who lost their lives.

Speaking at the event, Yerlikaya vowed that the fight against terrorism would continue “uninterrupted.”

ISIL has carried out a string of deadly attacks in Türkiye, including the New Year’s Day shooting at an Istanbul nightclub in 2017 that killed 39 people.

Türkiye has intensified intelligence and counterterrorism operations in recent years against ISIL networks operating both inside the country and abroad.

Just last week, police carried out dozens of simultaneous raids, detaining 115 suspected members of the extremist group who were plotting attacks on Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Officials said the group specifically called for attacks on non-Muslims during the holiday period.

In a separate major, intelligence-led operation along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) captured a Turkish national accused of holding a senior position within ISIL.