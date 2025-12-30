Türkiye’s public beaches attract over 3.25 million visitors in 2025

ANKARA

More than 3.25 million people benefited from the country’s public beaches in 2025, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced, highlighting expanding public access to the sea.

According to ministry data, a total of 3,252,769 visitors used public beaches operated by the ministry across the country. Currently, 19 public beaches are in service nationwide, all offering free entry, environmentally conscious infrastructure and accessibility-focused design. The facilities continued to draw strong demand throughout the 2025 summer season.

As part of the ministry’s ongoing expansion efforts, two new public beaches were opened in the southwest this year: Bodrum Yalıkavak public beach in Muğla and Manavgat Sorkun public beach in Antalya.

Both locations attracted significant interest from local residents and visitors during the peak tourism period. In addition, capacity and service units were expanded at Antalya Beldibi (Bahçecik) Public Beach through new environmental landscaping, improving user comfort while reinforcing sustainable use of the coastline.

Türkiye also maintained its strong international standing in the Blue Flag program, one of the world’s most prestigious environmental and tourism certifications.

In 2025, 577 beaches, 29 marinas, 18 tourism vessels and eight individual yachts across Türkiye earned the Blue Flag designation. The country ranked third globally once again, while 10 new beaches and three new provinces joined the list.

With the addition of the northern provinces of Sakarya (three beaches) and Düzce (one), as well as the southern province of Adana (one), the number of Turkish provinces hosting Blue Flag beaches rose to 21 out of 81.