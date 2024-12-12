German arm exports to Türkiye hits highest level in 2 decades

BERLIN

The German government has approved arms exports to Türkiye totaling 230.8 million euros ($242.5 million) this year, marking the highest level in nearly two decades, according to data from the Economy Ministry in Berlin.

The exports include 79.7 million euros worth of war weapons and 151.1 million euros in other military equipment, as outlined in the ministry's response to an inquiry by a lawmaker from the populist Reason and Justice (BSW) party, shared with German press.

The last time Germany exported arms of this scale to Türkiye was in 2006.

Following the 2016 failed coup attempt in Türkiye and counterterrorism operations in northern Syria, German arms exports to the NATO ally drastically decreased, dropping to single-digit millions in recent years. Previously, Germany had been a significant supplier of armaments to Türkiye.

However, the latest figures indicated a notable policy shift. In September, Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a member of the Green Party, confirmed the approval of increased deliveries, including torpedoes, guided missiles and submarine components.

During a visit to Istanbul in October, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended the arms shipments, emphasizing Türkiye’s NATO membership. "As a NATO member, Türkiye is entitled to certain deliveries, and this is a natural process," Scholz stated.

Scholz also appeared open to the possibility of supplying Eurofighter jets to Türkiye, mentioning ongoing discussions between the U.K. and Türkiye regarding the Typhoons. Late last year, Ankara announced talks with Eurofighter consortium members, including Britain and Spain, to purchase 40 Typhoons, although Germany had previously opposed the plan.