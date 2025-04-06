Death toll climbs to 3,471 in Myanmar earthquake

Death toll climbs to 3,471 in Myanmar earthquake

NAYPYIDAW
Death toll climbs to 3,471 in Myanmar earthquake

The death toll from a massive earthquake in Myanmar has climbed to 3,471, as search and rescue teams continue to find more bodies, state media reported Sunday.

The magnitude 7.7 quake that struck on March 28 also injured 4,671 victims and left 214 missing as of Saturday.

About 653 people trapped under the rubble of buildings were rescued by local and international rescue teams, while 682 bodies were retrieved from the debris.

The UN's top aid official, Tom Fletcher, who met victims in the central city of Mandalay, situated near the epicenter of the quake, described the situation as "staggering," and urged the international community to "stand behind the people of Myanmar."

Aid groups fear that a combination of unseasonable rains and extreme heat could cause outbreaks of disease, including cholera, for survivors who are camping in the open.

"Families sleeping outside the ruins of their homes while bodies of loved ones are pulled from rubble. Real fear of more quakes," Fletcher wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Yangon-Mandalay railway line and Mandalay International Airport reopened after being closed due to damage caused by the from earthquake.

Tremors had damaged 60 embankments and 11 railway bridges along the Yangon-Mandalay line, aside from causing the tracks to bend in some areas.

In neighboring Thailand, the death toll from the quake has risen to 24, with 77 missing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah
LATEST NEWS

  1. Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

    Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

  2. Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

    Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

  3. Chinese giant ships thousands of cars to Türkiye

    Chinese giant ships thousands of cars to Türkiye

  4. Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks

    Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks

  5. Syria to control Euphrates oil fields

    Syria to control Euphrates oil fields
Recommended
Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah
Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza
Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks

Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks
Syria to control Euphrates oil fields

Syria to control Euphrates oil fields
Far-right supporters rally against Le Pens conviction

Far-right supporters rally against Le Pen's conviction
Recovering Pope surprises crowd at Vatican square

Recovering Pope surprises crowd at Vatican square
Rain complicates recovery in Myanmar as death toll rises

Rain complicates recovery in Myanmar as death toll rises
WORLD Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

U.S. warplanes launched nine fresh airstrikes in Yemen’s coastal province of Al-Hudaydah on Sunday, the Houthi group said.
ECONOMY Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

The automotive, chemicals and steel industries were Türkiye’s top exporting industries in March, the latest official data showed. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿