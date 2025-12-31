Global 'fragmentation' fueling world's crises: UN

Global 'fragmentation' fueling world's crises: UN

GENEVA
Global fragmentation fueling worlds crises: UN

The outgoing United Nations refugee chief fears an increasingly fragmented world is fueling global conflicts and crises, and inflaming hostility towards people desperately fleeing for safety.

Reflecting on his decade at the helm of the UNHCR, Filippo Grandi told AFP that one of the most worrying developments had been how divisions had left the world seemingly incapable of resolving conflicts, and increasingly unwilling to deal with the repercussions.

"This fragmentation of geopolitics that has caused the emergence of so many crises is perhaps the most worrying thing," the Italian diplomat said in his final interview as U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

"This world is unable to make peace; has become totally unable to make peace."

Grandi, meanwhile, lamented a "race to the bottom" in terms of countries tightening laws and practices to keep asylum seekers and refugees out.

He noted "a growing hostility, a rhetoric by the populist politicians targeting and scapegoating people on the move."

Speaking at UNHCR's Geneva headquarters a day before the end of his tenure, Grandi said he had been inspired over the past decade by how regular people worldwide showed kindness and hospitality to people on the move.

"In spite of all the politics, in spite of the real challenges that these movements represent," he said, there is still a "deeply entrenched sense that if somebody flees from danger, one has the responsibility to help."

Today, Grandi, 68, will be handing over the UNHCR reins to Barham Salih, 65, Iraq's president from 2018 to 2022, who was once a refugee himself.

"He will be an excellent leader for this organization," Grandi said, adding though that he had warned Salih: ‘It will be tough.’"

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

    Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

  2. Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

    Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

  3. Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives

    Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives

  4. Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

    Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

  5. Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

    Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients
Recommended
Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases
Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients
Israel lets traders in while blocking crucial aid to Gaza: Report

Israel lets traders in while blocking crucial aid to Gaza: Report
China’s Xi to host South Korean president on state visit

China’s Xi to host South Korean president on state visit
Deadly Saudi airstrikes hit separatist camp in Yemen: STC official

Deadly Saudi airstrikes hit separatist camp in Yemen: STC official
Maduro says Venezuela open to talks with Washington

Maduro says Venezuela open to talks with Washington
Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general

Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general
WORLD Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Saudi-backed forces in Yemen's Hadramawt province launched an operation to "peacefully" take back military sites on Jan. 2 after a sweeping advance by UAE-supported separatists raised fears of a major confrontation.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿