Thailand releases 18 Cambodian soldiers held since July

Thailand releases 18 Cambodian soldiers held since July

BANGKOK
Thailand releases 18 Cambodian soldiers held since July

Thailand Wednesday released 18 Cambodian soldiers held for five months as prisoners of war, days after a fresh truce between the nations ended weeks of deadly fighting along their contested frontier.

A decades-old border dispute between the Southeast Asian neighbors erupted into military clashes several times this year, with the latest round of fighting in December killing dozens of people and displacing more than a million.

Some of the 18 soldiers, with closely cropped hair, smiled, waved and gestured with their palms pressed together to cheering crowds through the windows of a bus in the border province of Pailin, video from Cambodian state television showed.

"I am so happy. I can't wait to see him. I miss him so much," 51-year-old Voeung Vy, the father of one of the soldiers captured in late July, told AFP.

He said he would welcome his son home in the capital, Phnom Penh.

Cambodia's Defense Ministry said the 18 soldiers were "released and safely returned to the motherland" through a border crossing Wednesday morning after being detained for 155 days.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry also confirmed their repatriation, saying it was done "as a demonstration of goodwill and confidence-building," according to a statement.

Phnom Penh said it "remains hopeful that this release will significantly contribute to building mutual trust."

The Southeast Asian neighbors agreed a truce on Dec. 27, ending renewed military clashes that spread to nearly every border province on both sides.

Cambodia ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

    Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

  2. Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

    Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

  3. Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives

    Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives

  4. Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

    Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

  5. Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

    Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients
Recommended
Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases
Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients
Israel lets traders in while blocking crucial aid to Gaza: Report

Israel lets traders in while blocking crucial aid to Gaza: Report
China’s Xi to host South Korean president on state visit

China’s Xi to host South Korean president on state visit
Deadly Saudi airstrikes hit separatist camp in Yemen: STC official

Deadly Saudi airstrikes hit separatist camp in Yemen: STC official
Maduro says Venezuela open to talks with Washington

Maduro says Venezuela open to talks with Washington
Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general

Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general
WORLD Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Saudi-backed forces in Yemen's Hadramawt province launched an operation to "peacefully" take back military sites on Jan. 2 after a sweeping advance by UAE-supported separatists raised fears of a major confrontation.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿