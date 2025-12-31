CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

Main opposition leader Özgür Özel has said 2026 would usher in "great change" for the country, renewing the call from his Republican People’s Party (CHP) for early elections.

"The calendar pages of 2026 will turn for great change in Türkiye. We will put this home, our homeland, which has fallen apart, back together. The inhabitants of this home, who have been looked down upon for years, will sit together at the same dinner table during our time," Özel said in a written New Year’s message released on Dec. 31.

The CHP has intensified calls for early elections since the March detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in a corruption investigation, though Türkiye is not scheduled to hold national polls until 2028. The ousted mayor was arrested the same day he was announced as the CHP’s presidential candidate.

"Our nation should rest assured. Today, the CHP is the ruling party in thought and deed. In practice, it is as close as a ballot box,” Özel said.

The opposition leader described 2025 as a “difficult” year for Türkiye, citing economic hardship and social strain.

"Unfortunately, 2025 has not been good for Türkiye,” he said. “In the economy, the deterioration that has continued since 2018 has deepened even further. Deep poverty and uncontrollable cost of living have engulfed every corner of our country.”

Özel said the CHP was ready to govern and offered a sharp contrast with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"We will govern without division, without marginalization, rejecting revanchism, and as the guarantor of all the rights and freedoms of the nation,” Özel said.

"We will be the hands that repair the fallen roof, illuminate the sunless rooms and rekindle the extinguished hearth. We will bring peace, brotherhood, tranquility and prosperity to this country."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients
LATEST NEWS

  1. Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

    Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

  2. Israel lets traders in while blocking crucial aid to Gaza: Report

    Israel lets traders in while blocking crucial aid to Gaza: Report

  3. Baby’s suspicious death leads to arrest of parents, grandparents

    Baby’s suspicious death leads to arrest of parents, grandparents

  4. Türkiye braces for avalanche risk as deep freeze hits

    Türkiye braces for avalanche risk as deep freeze hits

  5. China’s Xi to host South Korean president on state visit

    China’s Xi to host South Korean president on state visit
Recommended
Baby’s suspicious death leads to arrest of parents, grandparents

Baby’s suspicious death leads to arrest of parents, grandparents
Türkiye braces for avalanche risk as deep freeze hits

Türkiye braces for avalanche risk as deep freeze hits
Konya to launch early warning system against sinkhole risk

Konya to launch early warning system against sinkhole risk
Türkiye hits all-time high in fisheries production

Türkiye hits all-time high in fisheries production
Fidan, Kalın host top Ukrainian negotiator to discuss peace efforts

Fidan, Kalın host top Ukrainian negotiator to discuss peace efforts
CHP marks New Year with vigil outside Silivri Prison

CHP marks New Year with vigil outside Silivri Prison
Saran calls for congress to ‘protect Fenerbahçe’ from drug row

Saran calls for congress to ‘protect Fenerbahçe’ from drug row
WORLD Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

Victims of the recent Sparkasse bank heist in Germany’s Gelsenkirchen have claimed that nearly all 3,300 safe deposit boxes targeted in the robbery belonged to Turkish and Arab clients.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿