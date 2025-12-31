UAE pulls remaining forces from Yemen

UAE pulls remaining forces from Yemen

SANAA
UAE pulls remaining forces from Yemen

The UAE said on Dec. 30 it was pulling its remaining forces out of Yemen, following a Saudi demand to withdraw within 24 hours as tensions escalate over a sweeping offensive by Abu Dhabi-backed separatists.

The United Arab Emirates' defence ministry said it was withdrawing "counter-terrorism teams...of its own volition." Abu Dhabi had denied being behind the separatists' advance.

Yemen's presidential council and Saudi Arabia, the UAE's rival powerbroker in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country, have both demanded Emirati troops pull out.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke with his Saudi and UAE counterparts, which are both key U.S. partners, his department said.

Rubio and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan discussed "the situation in Yemen and broader issues affecting Middle Eastern security and stability," said Tommy Pigott, a State Department spokesman.

Before dawn, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels had struck an Emirati shipment at Mukalla port, saying it was carrying weapons for the separatists, a claim the UAE denied.

AFP footage of the port showed dozens of parked military vehicles and pick-ups, several of which were burnt out and smouldering as workers hosed them down.

The rapid-fire events come after forces from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) marched across resource-rich Hadramawt and Mahra provinces this month, bringing fresh upheaval after a decade-long civil war.

The advance has raised the spectre of the return of South Yemen, a separate state from 1967 to 1990, while dealing a hammer-blow to slow-moving peace negotiations with Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Emirati troops arrived in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, who had forced the government from the capital Sanaa in 2014 and seized much of the country.

The UAE pulled out most of its forces in 2019, leaving only a limited number in the government-run south where a patchwork of militias hold sway.

Its final withdrawal follows a rare public dispute with Riyadh, which accused Abu Dhabi of pressuring STC forces "to conduct military operations" on Saudi Arabia's southern border.

"The steps taken by the UAE are considered highly dangerous," a Foreign Ministry statement said. "The Kingdom stresses that any threat to its national security is a red line."

deadline,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

    Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

  2. Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December

    Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December

  3. Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years

    Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years

  4. Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

    Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

  5. Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety

    Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety
Recommended
Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general

Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general
Trump says US will come to their rescue if Iran kills protesters

Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters
Russia blames Ukraine for deadly New Year drone strike

Russia blames Ukraine for deadly New Year drone strike
New York mayor Mamdani pledges left-wing success after taking office

New York mayor Mamdani pledges left-wing success after taking office
Around 40 killed as fire ravages Swiss ski resort New Year party

Around 40 killed as fire ravages Swiss ski resort New Year party
Member of Iranian security forces killed during protests

Member of Iranian security forces killed during protests
Greek Cyprus says wont block EU-Türkiye ties during presidency

Greek Cyprus says 'won't block EU-Türkiye ties' during presidency
WORLD Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general

Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general

Libya said on Thursday that Britain had agreed to analyse the black box from a plane crash in Türkiye on Dec. 23 that killed a Libyan military delegation, including the head of its army.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿