Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test

ANKARA

A short-range surface-to-air missile system successfully struck its target during a live-fire exercise conducted as part of Türkiye's Steel Dome layered air defense project, officials announced on Dec. 30.

The test involved the Hisar-A system, which utilized an infrared imaging seeker-guided missile to intercept and neutralize a high-speed target. Defense Industries Agency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün said the engagement was managed through a coordinated fire control device and a missile launch system.

"With its advanced sensor, guidance and engagement capabilities, HİSAR-A continues to be one of the fundamental elements that form the backbone of our low-altitude air defense," Görgün said in a social media post.

The successful firing signals that the series production batch of these seeker-headed missiles is now ready for active duty, he added.

The Hisar family of missiles has been under development by Turkish defense giants Roketsan and Aselsan since 2007. It is a centerpiece of the broader Steel Dome initiative, which Türkiye officially launched in August 2024 to create an integrated security umbrella.

The project aims to synchronize domestically produced weapons, radar arrays, electro-optical systems and command-and-control units into a single network.