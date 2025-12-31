Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will be among the world’s top five airlines by 2033, when it reaches an aircraft fleet of 813 units, the airline's CEO has said.

Turkish Airlines’ fleet has soared in size from just 65 aircraft in 2003 to 514 today, according to Bilal Ekşi.

"In 2033, the 100th anniversary of Turkish Airlines, we will reach 813 aircraft. When we reach this point, we will be one of the top five airlines in the world. Nearly 600 aircraft have been ordered. We expect these to join our fleet within the next 10-12 years," he said.

Pointing out that all financing for the aircraft will be covered by Turkish Airlines' own resources, Ekşi said: "Thus, we are building a second Turkish Airlines within the next 10 years. We are doubling the size of Turkish Airlines."

"In 2003, Turkish Airlines had 65 aircraft, and we ranked 35th in the world in terms of aircraft fleet size. At that time, we flew to 55 countries and 103 destinations. Turkish Airlines was a boutique airline. Today we boast numbers that all Turkish people can be proud of," he added.

Ekşi stressed that no airline flies to more countries in the world, adding: "We fly to 132 countries, but there’s a large gap to the runners-up. Those airlines fly to 86 global destinations."

"Ethiopian Airlines and Air France fly to 83 global destinations. British Airways flies to 79. There are 193 countries internationally. With the network it currently operates, Turkish Airlines can reach 95 percent of the world using its own aircraft," he added.

