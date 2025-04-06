27 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza

GAZA CITY

At least 27 Palestinians were killed on Saturday in multiple Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, medical sources said, as the Israeli army continued demolishing residential buildings in western Rafah.

In the latest airstrikes, three Palestinians were killed in al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, after being targeted by an Israeli drone strike, medical sources told Anadolu.

The sources added that another Palestinian was killed, and several others were injured, in an artillery shelling that targeted a house near Al-Salam Mosque in the same neighborhood.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, one Palestinian was killed and others were injured in a strike targeting a group of civilians in the town of Bani Suheila.

Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack targeting a group of people in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area, south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu.

Another six people were killed and several others injured in a strike targeting a group of Palestinians on Al-Na’yma Street in Beit Hanoun, in the northern part of the enclave, according to a medical source.

Additionally, two people were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a group of Palestinians near the entrance of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a gathering of civilians in al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was killed and several others injured in a separate strike that targeted a house in the Mirage area, northeast of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Three Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a community kitchen distributing food in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

In a separate attack, a Palestinian was killed and his wife and child were injured after their apartment was bombed in central Khan Younis.

In Gaza City, a Palestinian woman was killed in an Israeli strike on the Zeitoun neighborhood, located in the southeast of the city.

Witnesses said Israel resumed heavy shelling on the al-Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza at dawn, firing extensively into the area.

In Rafah, the Israeli army also continued demolishing residential buildings in the western part of the city, particularly in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, where it has been carrying out a military offensive since March 23.

The area has been under siege as the army attempts to expand its control and establish what it calls a “buffer security zone.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are said to be underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month truce.

More than 50,600 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.​​​​​​​

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.​​​​​​​