Azerbaijan says foiled Iranian 'terrorist' attacks

Azerbaijan says foiled Iranian 'terrorist' attacks

BAKU
Azerbaijan says foiled Iranian terrorist attacks

Azerbaijan said on Friday it had foiled a series of Iranian "terrorist" attacks on its territory, including on a key oil pipeline.

The accusation comes a day after Baku accused Iran of firing drones at an Azerbaijani border region, an incident that has sparked fears of the Middle East war spilling over into the Caucasus.

In a video statement, Azerbaijan's state security service said it had "prevented terrorist acts and intelligence operations in Azerbaijan organised by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)."

Among the planned targets was the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, which runs through neighbouring Georgia and Türkiye and carries around a third of Israel's oil imports, it said.

The IRGC also plotted an attack against the Israeli embassy in Baku, as well as attacks on a synagogue and Jewish community leaders, it added.

At least seven Azerbaijani nationals have been detained in connection with the probe, it said.

Iran made no immediate public comment on Azerbaijan's accusations.

The United States and Israel began strikes against Iran on Saturday, killing its supreme leader and sparking retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

The war, now in its seventh day, has embroiled nations beyond the region and upended the world's energy and transport sectors.

Azerbaijan said on Friday it was withdrawing diplomatic staff from Iran.

"The process applies to both the embassy in Tehran and the consulate in Tabriz," Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

  Drone attacks 

Thursday's attacks involved at least four drones that crossed from Iran into Azerbaijan's exclave of Nakhchivan bordering Iran.

One hit the airport and another exploded near a school, Baku said. Four people were wounded.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev accused Iran of "terrorism" and threatened retaliation.

The general staff of Iran's armed forces said it had not carried out the attack and pointed the finger at Israel.

Iran has long expressed concern that Israel — a close ally of Azerbaijan and a key arms supplier — could use Azerbaijani territory to stage attacks.

In June 2025, Azerbaijan reassured Tehran that it would not allow such use of its territory after Israel launched a large-scale strike on Iranian targets.

Tehran has historically been wary of separatist sentiment among its ethnic Azerbaijani minority, which makes up around 10 million of Iran's 83 million citizens.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years

China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years

    China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years

  2. Trump’s ‘roaring’ economy meets a rough start to 2026

    Trump’s ‘roaring’ economy meets a rough start to 2026

  3. Bahrain's state oil company declares force majeure on its shipments

    Bahrain's state oil company declares force majeure on its shipments

  4. HRW accuses Israel of 'unlawfully' using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks

    HRW accuses Israel of 'unlawfully' using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks

  5. US military kills 6 in strike on alleged drug boat in the Eastern Pacific

    US military kills 6 in strike on alleged drug boat in the Eastern Pacific
Recommended
HRW accuses Israel of unlawfully using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks

HRW accuses Israel of 'unlawfully' using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks
US military kills 6 in strike on alleged drug boat in the Eastern Pacific

US military kills 6 in strike on alleged drug boat in the Eastern Pacific
Dozens wounded in Bahrain as Gulf suffers missile, drone attacks

Dozens wounded in Bahrain as Gulf suffers missile, drone attacks
Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father as supreme leader

Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father as supreme leader
Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks
Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean
Israel military says struck Iran Guards space force HQ

Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ
WORLD HRW accuses Israel of unlawfully using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks

HRW accuses Israel of 'unlawfully' using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks

Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Israel of "unlawfully" using white phosphorus over residential parts of a southern Lebanese town last week.
ECONOMY China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years

China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years

China's consumer prices rose last month at the quickest pace in three years, official data showed on March 9, as authorities aimed to boost spending during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿