CHP holds 21st emergency congress

ANKARA
The Republican People’s Party (CHP), convened its 21st Emergency Congress on Sunday in the capital Ankara amid internal tensions and looming concerns over a potential government-appointed trustee.

The congress gathered around 1,300 party delegates who are set to vote for the party’s new chairperson, Central Executive Committee and the High Disciplinary Board.

Denizli Mayor Bülent Nuri Çavuşoğlu is presiding over the congress as the chair of the session.

The only candidate is the current chairman Özgür Özel, as the other candidates cannot participate in the elections due to lack of delegates.

 

 

