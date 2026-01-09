Erdoğan, Sharaa discuss Aleppo security in phone call

Erdoğan, Sharaa discuss Aleppo security in phone call

Erdoğan, Sharaa discuss Aleppo security in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa to discuss escalating violence in Aleppo, signaling a push for coordination, the Syrian presidency said early on Jan. 9.

According to a statement from the office, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's support for efforts to strengthen regional stability. He underscored the importance of bilateral coordination in addressing shared security threats and challenges.

The call comes as deadly clashes erupted this week in Aleppo between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The violence highlights a deepening impasse in political negotiations between Damascus and the U.S.-backed group, which currently controls much of northeastern Syria.

Sharaa emphasized Syria’s commitment to national principles, telling Erdoğan that his government's priority is the re-establishment of state sovereignty across all Syrian territory.

The Syrian leader said current priorities include "protecting civilians, securing the Aleppo region and eliminating illegal armed groups" that he said are hindering reconstruction.

Türkiye has offered assistance to Syria against SDF following the renewed violence. The two sides have been at odds over a March agreement intended to merge SDF into the Syrian national army by the end of 2025. Implementation of the deal has stalled due to disagreements over the terms of the integration.

Later in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a separate telephone conversation with Syrian top diplomat Asaad al-Shibani to discuss the situation on the ground in Aleppo.

