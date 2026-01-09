Türkiye slams EU over double standards on Cyprus question

ANKARA

Türkiye has criticized the European Union for imposing double standards over the Turkish Cypriots’ human rights, while accusing Greek Cyprus of abusing its EU term presidency.

“The position of EU officials, which ignores the existence of the Turkish Cypriots, once again reveals the double standards applied by the EU regarding the fundamental human values it claims to uphold,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said in a response to a question regarding an EU meeting in the divided island's south.

Recalling that some EU officials made inappropriate description over the history of the island, Keçeli stated, “We reject the expressions such as occupation, invasion and division, regarding the island of Cyprus, made in various speeches delivered at the event held on Jan. 7, 2026, on the occasion of the Greek Cypriot administration's assumption of the presidency of the EU Council. These terms in no way reflect the historical and current realities on the Island.”

The sole "occupation" on the island stems from the Greek Cypriot side’s usurpation of the organs of the partnership state in 1963, he said, adding, “Furthermore, the Greek Cypriot side's abuse of the presidency of the EU Council from the very outset to promote its distorted rhetoric and intransigent position on the Cyprus issue, contrary to its public commitments, demonstrates why the EU cannot be an impartial and constructive actor in resolving the Cyprus issue.”

In a separate statement, Keçeli condemned an attack against a Turkish minority primary school in western Thrace.

“We condemn the attack by unidentified individuals on the primary school belonging to the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, located in the village of Karacaoğlan in Greece, which was closed by the Greek authorities during the 2021–2022 academic year,” he stated.

Regardless of who is responsible for the attack, we expect the Greek authorities to investigate the incident, swiftly identify the perpetrators and take the necessary measures, the spokesman said.

“We share the sorrow of our kinsmen living in Karacaoğlan and underline that we will continue to defend the rights and interests of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, which are guaranteed by the Lausanne Peace Treaty,” Keçeli added.