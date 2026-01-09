Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

ISTANBUL

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

This highly anticipated matchup, known as the "Intercontinental Derby," marks the culmination of the tournament's new four-team format. Both Istanbul giants are entering the final in peak form, having dominated their semifinal matchups earlier this week.

Galatasaray secured its spot in the final with a 4-1 victory over Trabzonspor, and Fenerbahçe advanced with a 2-0 win against Samsunspor.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. local time and could be as much defined by the elements as by the players.

Meteorologists have issued warnings for heavy rain and a southwest storm, which is expected to peak during the game at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, notorious for its challenging wind conditions.

The weather alert prompted calls on social media for a venue change or postponement; however, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said the schedule would continue as previously announced.

Despite the weather conditions and the difficulty of reaching the stadium, the match is expected to be played in front of a sellout crowd of around 80,000, with the stadium capacity equally shared between the two teams’ supporters.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk will be without several key players due to the Africa Cup of Nations, including Nigerian star Victor Osimhen and defender Ismail Jakobs. Despite these absences, the Süper Lig leader remains formidable, led by veteran striker Mauro Icardi and recent high-profile signing Leroy Sane, who has been at his peak in recent matches.

Fenerbahçe, under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco, has a revamped squad that includes former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Colombian striker Jhon Duran.

Adding a layer of intensity to the rivalry is Kerem Aktürkoğlu, the former Galatasaray fan favorite who now leads the Fenerbahçe attack.

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi also joined Fenerbahçe from Lazio on Jan. 8 and is expected to be a part of the quad in the derby match.

Veteran referee Halil Umut Meler has been appointed to officiate. Meler is no stranger to this fixture, having overseen three previous derbies between the two clubs. Galatasaray has a slight edge under his whistle, having won two of those three encounters.

Buruk will be in his 10th “Intercontinental Derby” as Galatasaray coach, having won five of the previous matches and losing only once.

The latest match between the two archrivals, a Süper Lig clash played on Dec. 1, 2025, ended in a 1-1 draw.