Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

This highly anticipated matchup, known as the "Intercontinental Derby," marks the culmination of the tournament's new four-team format. Both Istanbul giants are entering the final in peak form, having dominated their semifinal matchups earlier this week.

Galatasaray secured its spot in the final with a 4-1 victory over Trabzonspor, and Fenerbahçe advanced with a 2-0 win against Samsunspor.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. local time and could be as much defined by the elements as by the players.

Meteorologists have issued warnings for heavy rain and a southwest storm, which is expected to peak during the game at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, notorious for its challenging wind conditions.

The weather alert prompted calls on social media for a venue change or postponement; however, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said the schedule would continue as previously announced.

Despite the weather conditions and the difficulty of reaching the stadium, the match is expected to be played in front of a sellout crowd of around 80,000, with the stadium capacity equally shared between the two teams’ supporters.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk will be without several key players due to the Africa Cup of Nations, including Nigerian star Victor Osimhen and defender Ismail Jakobs. Despite these absences, the Süper Lig leader remains formidable, led by veteran striker Mauro Icardi and recent high-profile signing Leroy Sane, who has been at his peak in recent matches.

Fenerbahçe, under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco, has a revamped squad that includes former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Colombian striker Jhon Duran.

Adding a layer of intensity to the rivalry is Kerem Aktürkoğlu, the former Galatasaray fan favorite who now leads the Fenerbahçe attack.

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi also joined Fenerbahçe from Lazio on Jan. 8 and is expected to be a part of the quad in the derby match.

Veteran referee Halil Umut Meler has been appointed to officiate. Meler is no stranger to this fixture, having overseen three previous derbies between the two clubs. Galatasaray has a slight edge under his whistle, having won two of those three encounters.

Buruk will be in his 10th “Intercontinental Derby” as Galatasaray coach, having won five of the previous matches and losing only once.

The latest match between the two archrivals, a Süper Lig clash played on Dec. 1, 2025, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig
Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway
Galatasaray wants to bounce back in Europe

Galatasaray wants to bounce back in Europe
Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute
Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw
Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿