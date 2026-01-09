Industrial production rises 2.4 percent in November

ANKARA

Türkiye’s industrial production rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Jan. 9.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, seven recorded annual increases, while five saw declines.

The high-technology index surged 30.9 percent year-on-year in November, while the capital goods index rose 10.9 percent and medium-high technology production increased 8.6 percent.

In contrast, the low-technology index fell 4.6 percent annually, and production of non-durable consumer goods declined 6.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, overall industrial production increased 2.5 percent in November, after contracting 0.7 percent in the previous month.

Nine of the 12 sub-sectors posted monthly gains, while three recorded declines.

Among the strongest monthly performers, medium-high technology production rose 10.5 percent, capital goods output increased 5.9 percent, and medium-low technology production gained 4.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the mining and quarrying index dropped 4.8 percent month-on-month, while energy production declined 0.7 percent.