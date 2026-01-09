Istanbul begins cleanup after violent storm leaves trail of destruction

ISTANBUL

Authorities in Istanbul launched a large-scale recovery effort on Jan. 9 after a lethal storm battered the Marmara and the Aegean regions, inflicting severe damage on the city’s vital infrastructure and ancient monuments while killing three people across the region.

Powerful lodos winds swept through Istanbul after days of meteorological warnings, toppling trees, ripping off rooftops and forcing the suspension of sea and air traffic on Jan. 8.

Istanbul Governor’s Office said the storm triggered 350 emergency reports by early evening, including 45 fallen trees, 89 damaged roofs, the collapse of one abandoned building and one retaining wall.

One of the most symbolic incidents occurred at Hagia Sophia, where the "alem” — the crescent-shaped finial atop the Mimar Sinan minaret — was blown off and fell into the mosque’s courtyard.

Türkiye’s General Directorate of Foundations said the area was secured and that specialist teams would begin restoration work once the winds subsided.

A falling tree also struck the Hagia Sophia complex as the storm swept through the historic site.

Across the city, the storm caused extensive damage.

In several districts, trees collapsed onto vehicles, including on the Bakırköy coastal road, which was temporarily closed after four cars were crushed.

In Bahçelievler, one person was injured when a tree was blown over by strong winds.

In Avcılar and Kağıthane, roofs were torn off buildings, damaging nearby shops and cafes.

Maritime traffic was severely affected. Boats capsized or smashed into rocks along the coast, while the city’s ferry services were suspended.

The Bosphorus was briefly closed to ship traffic before reopening in the evening.

On the city’s outskirts, two trucks were blown over on the northern Marmara motorway.

In Sarıyer’s Kireçburnu, a historic lighthouse collapsed into the sea.

At Yenikapı, storm-driven waves flooded the shoreline, briefly merging sea and land.

Flights were also affected, with dozens of departures canceled at Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

Beyond Istanbul, the storm proved deadly in other parts of the country.

A 30-year-old worker died in the western city of Aydın after being swept into the sea while working on a pier.

In the central province of Aksaray, a 60-year-old woman was killed when pieces of a roof torn off by the wind struck her.

A 22-year-old man lost his life in the northwestern city of Bursa after a wall collapsed under the force of the storm.

Authorities urged residents to remain cautious, warning of ongoing risks from falling debris, gas poisoning and flooding as cleanup efforts continue.