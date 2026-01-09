Türkiye monitors ceasefire, urges SDF to integrate with Damascus

ANKARA

An aerial photograph shows buses as they enter from the Lairamoun roundabout, moving towards the Sheikh Maqsud neighbourhood, to evacuate Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from two districts of the city of Aleppo.

Türkiye is closely following the recent developments in Aleppo and carefully monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), security sources have said, urging the latter to fully integrate with the Damascus administration for the stability of the Syrian nation.

A ceasefire between the two sides was reached early on Jan. 9, with many SDF members seen leaving the two main districts of Aleppo, the second largest city in Syria.

Multiple developments in Syria are closely monitored by Türkiye within the frame of its national security priorities, the sources said, repeating that the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity and its unitary structure is among the Turkish objectives.

“In line with this objective, the National Intelligence Organization is working to minimize the negative impacts of the clashes near the border on Türkiye, closely follow potential migration flows from Syria and secure the safety of civilians in the region,” the sources said.

Citing the recent tension between the Syrian army and SDF in some districts of Aleppo, they underlined that the main reason of these incidents is the latter’s resistance to implementing an agreement signed with Damascus on March 10 of last year.

The deal that stipulates the full integration of the armed forces of SDF with the Syrian army has not been implemented despite numerous proposals and formulas tabled by Damascus, the sources recalled.

Describing the ceasefire and the departure of SDF members from Aleppo as positive developments in terms of protection of the territorial integrity and reinstating Damascus’ authority in the city, the sources said, “However, protection of civilians’ security and preventing potential mass migration are also important. The SDF’s attempts to use civilians and residential areas as human shields are unacceptable.”

‘Kurds in Syria are citizens of Syrian republic’

The sources reaffirmed that Türkiye’s main policy is to resolve all the problems through peaceful means and on the basis of Syria’s territorial integrity. To this end, the MİT has been in close contact with all relevant parties, including Syria and the United States, they informed, stressing that necessary messages have been conveyed to the SDF through proper channels.

“Türkiye has always emphasized that the stability and security of Syria are equivalent to its own security, and it continues to maintain this stance. Türkiye has called on all parties in the region to exercise restraint and invited them to engage in dialogue and reconciliation,” the sources said.

They also underlined that Kurds living in Syria are also citizens of the Syrian republic and protecting their rights is among Türkiye’s priorities.

“Türkiye’s main objective is to ensure lasting peace, stability and territorial integrity in Syria. It is Türkiye’s fundamental expectation that SDF will adopt an attitude that contributes to Syria’s territorial integrity, political unity, social peace and integration,” they added.