Egyptian, French presidents discuss Gaza situation, bilateral ties

CAIRO

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke by phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, discussing developments in the Gaza Strip and Cairo's efforts to mediate a ceasefire.

According to an Egyptian Presidency statement, the two leaders discussed “the importance of restoring calm through an immediate ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian aid.”

They also emphasized the importance of the two-state solution “as the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace in the region.”

They also “touched on relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, ahead of the French president's upcoming visit to Egypt.”

It also mentioned the possibility of holding a trilateral summit in Cairo involving Egypt, France, and Jordan during Macron’s visit, though no further details were provided.

More than 50,600 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.