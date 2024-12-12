Erdoğan, Orban discuss regional conflicts, ties

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Ankara on Dec. 12 for talks focusing on regional conflicts and bilateral relations.

Discussions centered on the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, exploring pathways to peace as well as enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Following the meeting, they are scheduled to attend the closing event of the Türkiye-Hungary Cultural Year, a series featuring more than 150 events in both countries.

This year commemorates a century of diplomatic relations. The cultural diplomacy program, organized by the Hungarian Embassy in Türkiye, has spotlighted art, culture, and cuisine.

Ahead of the latest gathering, Erdoğan also met with his Hungarian counterpart, Tamas Sulyok, in Ankara.

During Erdoğan’s trip to Budapest last December, the two nations elevated their relationship from a "strategic partnership" to an "enhanced strategic partnership." This coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Turkish-Hungarian friendship agreement.

The move was accompanied by agreements in defense and nuclear energy and a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting.

