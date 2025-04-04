Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

ANKARA
Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.

Ankara, which faces a 10 percent U.S. tariff, and Washington aim to boost the bilateral trade volume to $100 billion.

In response to President Donald Trump’s decision to impose reciprocal tariffs, Ankara plans to accelerate sectoral preparations, boost trade diplomacy, and negotiate directly for tariff relief on Turkish exports.

Noting that Trump’s new trade policies are expected to accelerate shifts in global supply chains, Bolat said sectoral steps will be taken to increase Türkiye's share of the U.S. market under the framework of a “win-win” principle.

Türkiye plans to intensify trade activities with the U.S. and strengthen economic cooperation by correctly analyzing the emerging trade landscape shaped by the new tariff regime, he said.

To minimize the potential impact and leverage new opportunities, Türkiye will implement preparations in key sectors, including textiles, ready-wear clothing, and machinery, Bolat explained.

These efforts aim to facilitate further trade liberalization between the two countries, he added.

Additionally, Bolat announced that both sides agreed to convene the next meeting of the Trade and Investment Council as soon as possible to enhance trade and investment cooperation.

He also said he will personally attend the Turkish-American Conference in Washington in May, where he will hold official talks with the U.S. commerce secretary and the trade representative to outline a joint business plan aligned with these objectives.

In 2024, bilateral trade jumped 4.7 percent to $35.2 billion. The U.S. accounted for 6.2 percent of Türkiye’s total exports, making it the country's second-largest export destination. However, the U.S. maintained a $2.4 billion trade surplus.

 March export numbers

Türkiye’s exports increased by 2.5 percent annually to reach $65.3 billion in the first three months of 2025, data from the Trade Ministry showed on April 4.

From January to March, the country’s imports amounted to $87.9 billion, leading to a foreign trade deficit of $22.58 billion, up 11.5 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

In March alone, exports grew 3.2 percent year-on-year to $23.4 billion, while imports increased 2.3 percent to $30.65 billion.

Last month, the country’s foreign trade balance produced a deficit of $7.26 billion, shrinking from the deficit of $7.3 billion a year earlier.

The 12-month exports and imports were $263 billion and $348 billion, respectively, as of March.

The current account deficit is estimated at around $13 billion as of the end of March, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said at an event where he unveiled the latest trade data.

As was the case in the previous months, Germany was Türkiye’s largest export market at $1.86 billion in March, followed by the U.K. at $ 1.4 billion. 

Shipments to the U.S. amounted to $1.4 billion last month, making it the third-largest export market, while imports from America stood at $2.06 billion.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says terror-free Türkiye goal on track

Erdoğan says 'terror-free Türkiye' goal on track
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says 'terror-free Türkiye' goal on track

    Erdoğan says 'terror-free Türkiye' goal on track

  2. Bahçeli makes first public appearance in two months

    Bahçeli makes first public appearance in two months

  3. Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

    Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

  4. US Senate confirms Dr. Öz to lead Medicare and Medicaid

    US Senate confirms Dr. Öz to lead Medicare and Medicaid

  5. Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

    Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service
Recommended
TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan
TAI, Brazils Embraer join forces for aviation projects

TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects
Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter

Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter
US tariffs a significant risk to global economy: IMF chief

US tariffs a 'significant risk' to global economy: IMF chief
Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production

Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production
Fitch downgrades Chinas rating to A, outlook stable

Fitch downgrades China's rating to 'A', outlook stable
WORLD Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

The Syrian government and the PKK/YPG terrorist organization have conducted their first prisoner exchange in Aleppo under a recently finalized agreement.  
ECONOMY Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿