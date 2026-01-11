TT Ventures startups connect with global tech ecosystem

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held in Las Vegas last week, startups supported by TT Ventures engaged directly with the world’s leading technology companies and the global investor ecosystem, strengthening their international visibility and growth potential.

The acceleration program, TT Ventures PILOT, provides startups with comprehensive support, including collaboration opportunities, mentorship, investment and cash support, office and infrastructure facilities, as well as access to our extensive customer base and global investor network, Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said.

“To date, we have provided a total of $3.2 million in cash and investment support to 131 startups that have graduated from PILOT. Of these, 78 startups have secured a combined $58 million in investments from domestic and international investors, while the total portfolio value of PILOT alumni has exceeded $600 million,” he added.

“In addition, TT Ventures has directly invested in 38 startups. Our goal is to increase the number of technology companies originating from Türkiye that have a meaningful impact on global markets,” Şahin said.

TT Ventures-backed local startups Ulak, Egaranti, Nara, Archi's Academy, Macellan and Team Procure are among the Turkish startups participating in this year’s CES.

 

