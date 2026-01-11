Thousands gather in Kırklareli to revive ancient Balkan tradition ‘Koleda’

KIRKLARELİ

A millennium of Balkan history has roared back to life in the northwestern province of Kırklareli as the mystical winter ritual of “Koleda” transformed the city into a breathtaking stage of ancient legend.

Held during the coldest days of winter and known under different names across the wider Balkan region, “Koleda” is traditionally associated with driving away evil spirits and welcoming renewal.

According to tradition, people paint their faces and wear white sheets to scare people by roaming the neighborhood and knocking on people’s windows with torches in their hands.

In the Büyükmandıra town of Babaeski district, many participants painted their faces, wore white sheets, handmade costumes and masks and walked through the streets as part of the ritual.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Büyükmandıra Mayor Ersan Çölgeçen said the event aims to preserve and pass on a shared cultural heritage.

“This ancient Balkan tradition represents not only protection from evil spirits, but also unity, sharing and solidarity,” Çölgeçen said.

Çölgeçen also explained the historical background of the tradition, noting that “Koleda” had different meanings among Christian and Muslim communities in the past.

He said that "Koleda” was historically a time when Christians ate pork; in response, Muslim families cooked traditional grains at home to drown out the smell and invented frightening tales to keep their youth away from these non-halal customs.

Büyükmandıra has officially organized the event for the past eight years, he added.

Participants attending the festival for the first time said they were drawn by the tradition’s cultural significance and festive spirit.

“I came here for the first time, and it’s a great atmosphere,” said Çisem Sünter, who traveled from a nearby village. “We know ‘Koleda’ is a Balkan tradition, and we’re having a lot of fun.”

Another visitor, Asya Sünter, said the event exceeded her expectations.

“The environment is very lively. We had our makeup done, took photos and plan to stay until the end of the day,” she said.

Local resident Ezel Gündoğan described “Koleda” as an important part of the town’s identity.

“It’s a tradition that belongs to our village. We prepare for it willingly every year. It helps us meet new people and introduce our town and culture,” he said.

As the celebration continued into the evening, participants dressed in white sheets and painted faces went from house to house, knocking on windows as part of the traditional ritual, blending playful fear with communal entertainment.