Türkiye’s marine trade reaches record volume in 2025

ANKARA

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that December 2025 marked the highest cargo handling month of the year, setting a new record in maritime trade

Evaluating data from the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs, Uraloğlu emphasized the country’s ongoing efforts to secure a larger share of global sea trade.

According to the data, Turkish ports handled 49.8 million tons of cargo in December, a 7.6 percent increase compared to the same month in 2024. Container throughput also rose by 5.9 percent, reaching 1.17 million TEUs. Outbound shipments from Turkish ports to foreign destinations totaled 11.6 million tons, while inbound cargo from overseas ports reached 25.9 million tons. Overall, international cargo movements climbed 5.5 percent year-on-year to 37.5 million tons.

Transit cargo operations registered an increase as well, reflecting stronger activity across all segments of maritime trade.

Among regional port authorities, Aliağa led with 8.18 million tons of cargo handled, followed by Kocaeli with 7.35 million tons and İskenderun with 6.02 million tons. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) recorded the sharpest monthly increase, surging by 1.19 million tons compared to November, with a total of 2.55 million tons handled in December.

Exports from Turkish ports were dominated by cement, which accounted for 808,786 tons, followed by clinker at 645,457 tons and fuel oil at 409,083 tons.

Italy was the top destination for outbound shipments, ahead of the United States and Egypt. On the import side, Russia remained the largest source of cargo arriving at Turkish ports.