Turkish chemical exporters set $35 billion target for 2026

ISTANBUL

The Turkish chemical industry has entered 2026 with an ambitious export target of $35 billion, according to Adil Pelister, chairman of the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters’ Association (İKMİB).

Highlighting the industry’s performance in 2025, Pelister stated that Turkish chemical exporters reached 238 countries and regions, successfully raising the average export value per kilogram back above the $1 mark. The sector accounted for 13.5 percent of Türkiye’s total exports last year, with 12 out of 16 subsectors recording growth. Imports, meanwhile, fell by 8.8 percent, a development Pelister described as a positive sign of reduced dependency on foreign raw materials and intermediates.

The industry closed 2025 with exports worth $31.9 billion. Plastics and plastic products led the subsectors with $9.6 billion, followed by mineral fuels and products at $7.1 billion and inorganic chemicals at $3.7 billion.

The Netherlands was the top destination for Turkish chemical exports, followed by Romania, Italy, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, the United States, Russia, Iraq and the United Kingdom, Pelister said. Among the top 20 export markets, the UAE recorded the sharpest increase, with exports surging by 346 percent to reach $1.3 billion.

Looking ahead, Pelister outlined a comprehensive program to strengthen the industry’s global presence. In 2026, İKMİB plans to organize 42 international trade events across 25 countries, including 17 national participation fairs and 17 sectoral trade delegations.