Foreign buyers now opt for smaller-sized properties

ISTANBUL

High property prices are influencing not only local buyers but also foreign investors, who are increasingly turning to smaller-sized real estate.

According to a recent analysis by EVA Real Estate Valuation, foreign investors’ property acquisitions in Türkiye declined by 16 percent in 2025, totaling 1.19 million square meters. Interestingly, while the overall area purchased fell, the number of transactions rose by 1 percent, underscoring a clear shift toward smaller units.

The study, which examined foreign investments over the past two years based on the top 10 countries and the most preferred 10 provinces, revealed notable trends. In terms of total area acquired, Saudi Arabia ranked first, followed by Germany, Iraq, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and China.

However, when measured by the number of transactions, Russia maintained its leading position in 2025. It was followed by Iran, Ukraine, Germany, Iraq, Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.

The findings highlight a changing dynamic in Türkiye’s real estate market: while foreign demand remains resilient, investors are adapting to rising prices by favoring smaller, more manageable properties.