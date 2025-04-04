Fidan reinforces Türkiye’s NATO role at key Brussels summit

BRUSSELS

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored Türkiye’s pivotal role in European security and its readiness to shape a new defense framework during a two-day NATO foreign ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Fidan met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Belgian capital of Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO meeting on April 3.

Fidan also held separate meetings with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

No further details were disclosed.

Rubio was in Brussels for a meeting of the alliance at which many hoped he would shed light on U.S. security plans in Europe.

“The United States is as active in NATO as it has ever been,” Rubio told reporters as he greeted NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte before the meeting began.

“And some of this hysteria and hyperbole that I see in the global media and some domestic media in the United States about NATO is unwarranted.”

Despite those words, European allies and Canada are deeply concerned by U.S. President Trump’s readiness to draw closer to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who sees NATO as a threat as the U.S. tries to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as his rhetorical attacks and insults against allies like Canada and Denmark.

Asked about concerns among European allies about a possible U.S. troop drawdown and the importance of getting clear messages from the Trump administration, Rutte said: “These issues are not new. There are no plans for them to all of a sudden draw down their presence here in Europe.”

Indeed, the Trump administration hasn't made its NATO allies aware of any plans that it might have.

European allies and Canada have tasked Rutte with keeping the United States firmly in NATO. Around 100,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Europe along with the Navy's 6th Fleet and nuclear warheads. U.S. firepower ensures that NATO’s ability to deter Russia is credible.

The gathering was the first since the Trump administration took office in January and saw Fidan deliver key messages.

He stressed Türkiye’s enduring contributions to Euro-Atlantic security, citing its robust military, modern capabilities and advanced defense industry.